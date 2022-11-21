Tennis

Alcaraz, Nadal make it historic 1-2 for Spain in year-end ATP Rankings

The Spanish duo captured three of the four Grand Slam titles. Teenager Alcaraz won the US Open and Nadal took the Australian and French crowns.

AFP
21 November, 2022 17:14 IST
21 November, 2022 17:14 IST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) end the year first and second in the ATP rankings, the first time Spain has had the top two in the final standings.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) end the year first and second in the ATP rankings, the first time Spain has had the top two in the final standings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Spanish duo captured three of the four Grand Slam titles. Teenager Alcaraz won the US Open and Nadal took the Australian and French crowns.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal end the year first and second in the ATP rankings, the first time Spain has had the top two in the final standings.

The Spanish duo captured three of the four Grand Slam titles. Teenager Alcaraz won the US Open and Nadal took the Australian and French crowns.

Nadal will enter 2023 seeking to add to his record 22 Grand Slam titles though hotly pursued by Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who is just one behind his great rival.

The 35-year-old Serbian finished the year fifth in the rankings but ended with a flourish beating Norway’s Casper Ruud to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals trophy.

Ruud finishes the year third -- displacing Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas -- after a highly successful, if frustrating campaign, in which he reached the French and US Open finals.

Year-end ATP Rankings
1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6820
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6020
3. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5820 (+1)
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE) 5550 (-1)
5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4820 (+3)
6. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4195
7. Daniil Medvedev 4065 (-2)
8. Andrey Rublev 3930 (-1)
9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3355
10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2905 (+1)

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us