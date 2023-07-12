MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune is the first men’s singles quarterfinal at the grass Major contested by two players aged under 21 in the Open Era.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 12:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Holger Rune (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Holger Rune (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) faces Holger Rune (right) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on sixth seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be the last one on Centre Court on the tenth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could start at 7:30PM IST.

World No. 1 Alcaraz enters the last-eight stage after yet another tough battle - a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini. He was also pushed hard in his third-round match by Nicolas Jarry.

Alcaraz has rapidly improved on grass this season, claiming his maiden title at the tune-up event at Queen’s.

Like the Spaniard, for Denmark’s Rune, the last two rounds have been extremely tough. He defeated 31st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in the third-round before his round-of-16 win over 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov with a 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3 scoreline.

Alcaraz vs Rune is the first men’s singles quarterfinal at the grass Major contested by two players aged under 21 in the Open Era.

Both players are extremely quick. While the Spaniard has a great forehand, for Rune, it is the backhand that does the damage.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Alcaraz: 1 | Rune: 1

The head-to-head record between Alcaraz and Rune stands at 1-1 but none of those two matches were at Slams or on grass.

The duo first faced each other in the group stage of the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, which has a different scoring system, where Alcaraz won 4-3, 4-2, 4-0.

The last time they met was during the 2022 Paris Masters quarterfinals where Rune grabbed the first set 6-3 before the second set went into a tiebreak. However, Alcaraz was forced to retire due to injury which also made him miss the ATP Tour Finals the following week.

After their fourth-round matches, both Alcaraz and Rune were asked which shot of the other would they like to borrow.
Rune
Not a lot. I’m satisfied with my game. Forehand dropshot.
Alcaraz
The backhand. I’m going to say that. If I have to take some weapon from him, I’m going to say the backhand. I’m not saying that my backhand is bad, no. I think he has a great backhand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Holger Rune

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: South Zone past 100, Vihari dropped by Sarfaraz
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma: ‘Simple si baat hai,’ all 11 members should step up vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Jabeur, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Jabeur, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka vs Keys, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Are you crazy?’: Svitolina writes off Wimbledon title dream
    AFP
  5. Rublev ‘grateful’ for Wimbledon crowd support, wants end to ‘terrible’ Ukraine situation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: South Zone past 100, Vihari dropped by Sarfaraz
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma: ‘Simple si baat hai,’ all 11 members should step up vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina vs Jabeur, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment