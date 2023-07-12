Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz vs Rune, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on sixth seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to be the last one on Centre Court on the tenth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could start at 7:30PM IST.

World No. 1 Alcaraz enters the last-eight stage after yet another tough battle - a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini. He was also pushed hard in his third-round match by Nicolas Jarry.

Alcaraz has rapidly improved on grass this season, claiming his maiden title at the tune-up event at Queen’s.

Like the Spaniard, for Denmark’s Rune, the last two rounds have been extremely tough. He defeated 31st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in the third-round before his round-of-16 win over 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov with a 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3 scoreline.

Alcaraz vs Rune is the first men’s singles quarterfinal at the grass Major contested by two players aged under 21 in the Open Era.

Both players are extremely quick. While the Spaniard has a great forehand, for Rune, it is the backhand that does the damage.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Alcaraz: 1 | Rune: 1

The head-to-head record between Alcaraz and Rune stands at 1-1 but none of those two matches were at Slams or on grass.

The duo first faced each other in the group stage of the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, which has a different scoring system, where Alcaraz won 4-3, 4-2, 4-0.

The last time they met was during the 2022 Paris Masters quarterfinals where Rune grabbed the first set 6-3 before the second set went into a tiebreak. However, Alcaraz was forced to retire due to injury which also made him miss the ATP Tour Finals the following week.