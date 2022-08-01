Alcaraz rises to fourth, Bouzkova enters top 50 in latest ATP, WTA rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on August 1, 2022.

ATP

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz reached a career-high ranking of four in the latest ATP Rankings on Monday. Alcaraz made a net gain of 140 points after his loss in the Croatia Open final to Jannik Sinner of Italy. At the same time, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has not played a match since his third-round loss to Australian Nick Kyrgios, dropped 45 points which helped the Spaniard overtake him by 35 points and move to number four.

Sinner, who won his first title in 2022, stayed at number 10 but reduced the gap between him and number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada to 50 points.

Like Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic too has not played a match since Wimbledon. However, he jumped up one place to sixth courtesy of French Open finalist Casper Ruud of Norway dropping 205 points.

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut and Australia’s Aled de Minaur, who won titles in Kitzbuhel and Atlanta respectively, also moved up. Bautista Agut climbed up two places to 18 while de Minaur jumped nine places to 21.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem climbed 27 places to 172 after making it to the quarterfinal in Kitzbuhel. The Austrian, who had reached a career-high ranking of 3 in March 2020, returned to professional tennis in March this year after being out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.

Filip Misolic, Thiem’s compatriot, made the biggest jump in the top 200. The 20-year-old Misolic, who made it to the Kitzbuhel final despite having previously not played a main draw match at tour-level, climbed up 68 places to a career-high ranking of 137.

Indians Rohan Bopanna moved up one place to 17 in the doubles ranking despite having been out of action last week. Ramkumar Ramanthan moved up two places to 62. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 128 (climbed up two places), Yuki Bhambri - 154 (moved up three places) and Purav Raja (moved up six places to 161) also improved their doubles rankings but N. Sriram Balaji - 111 (slipped one place), Saketh Myneni - 127 (slipped six places), Arjun Kadhe - 141 (moved down seven places) and Divij Sharan - 201 (slipped 15 places) moved down. In singles, Ramkumar slipped two places to 231 after first-round loss in Atlanta. Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved down 17 places to 327 after his quarterfinal exit at the $25k ITF event in Tbilisi.

WTA

Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova entered top 50 after clinching her maiden singles title at home in Prague.

Bouzkova, who beat Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 in the final, jumped 20 places to a career-high ranking of 46. Potapova too moved up 11 places to a career-high 48.

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia continued her rise in the rankings by winning her second singles title of the season. Garcia beat Romanian Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 in the Poland Open final in Warsaw and moved up 13 places to 32.

With her runner-up finish, Bogdan re-entered top 100, climbing up 33 places to 76.

Czech Linda Noskova, 2021 Junior French Open champion who made her senior debut at the clay major in 2022, reached a career-high of 94 after making it to the semifinals in Prague.

Indians Sania Mirza slipped one place to 23 in the doubles ranking. The Indian has not played a match since Wimbledon. Ankita Raina too moved down two places to 136. However, Prarthana Thombare jumped up four places 191 in doubles. In singles, Ankita Raina climbed seven places to 333. Karman Kaur Thandi stayed at 382. Vaidehi Chaudhari jumped 31 places to 593.