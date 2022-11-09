Tennis

Alexander Zverev eyeing December return from ankle injury

Former US Open runner-up Zverev has been sidelined since June’s French Open with the ligament tear and could return for December 8-10’s Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia.

AFP
Munich, Germany 09 November, 2022 19:01 IST
Munich, Germany 09 November, 2022 19:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Germany tennis player Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays against Australia’s Alex De Minaur (not pictured) during the men’s singles match at the Erste Bank Open Tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, on October 28, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Germany tennis player Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays against Australia’s Alex De Minaur (not pictured) during the men’s singles match at the Erste Bank Open Tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, on October 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former US Open runner-up Zverev has been sidelined since June’s French Open with the ligament tear and could return for December 8-10’s Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev is planning a return to the courts during December from a serious ankle injury, his brother and manager Mischa said on Wednesday.

Former US Open runner-up Zverev has been sidelined since June’s French Open with the ligament tear and could return for December 8-10’s Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia.

“He needs a few matches before the start of the season. Training sessions at home, without a crowd, are different,” Mischa Zverev told Eurosport.

Also Read
France’s Garcia overpowers Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

“He needs to be on the court against a good player, with ball boys and girls, referees, to feel the adrenalin again.”

Zverev has been sidelined since tearing ankle ligaments during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

He left the court in a wheelchair and subsequently underwent surgery to repair three torn ligaments in his right ankle.

Also Read | Next Gen ATP Finals 2022: Musetti makes strong start

A planned return at the Davis Cup in September came up short when Zverev pulled out after experiencing “extreme pain”.

The tournament in the Middle East will allow the 25-year-old to prepare for the United Cup, which starts in late December before the Australian Open, beginning on January 29.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us