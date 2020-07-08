Tennis Tennis Alexander Zverev hires David Ferrer as coach on trial basis The German was David Ferrer’s last opponent on tour, beating the Spaniard in his final tournament before retirement. AP 08 July, 2020 22:26 IST Alexander Zverev will team up with David Ferer for a “trial period”. - Getty Images AP 08 July, 2020 22:26 IST Alexander Zverev has hired David Ferrer as a coach on a trial basis, the seventh-ranked German said on Wednesday.Zverev wrote on Instagram that he “could not be more excited to get to work” after teaming up for a “trial period” with the 2013 French Open finalist as they wait for the tour to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.Zverev was Ferrer’s last opponent on tour. He beat the Spaniard in the second round in Madrid last year in Ferrer’s final tournament before retirement.READ | ATP unveils revised rankings systems due to COVID-19 stoppage Zverev added that he has pulled out of next week’s exhibition series of tournaments in Berlin. Zverev was one of the players who faced public criticism for their involvement in Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour series, after which four players including Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus.“I have made the decision to stay put and train with my team and not play any organized events at the moment,” Zverev wrote. “It’s never nice to miss the chance to play at home, but I will be back soon.”Zverev said on Wednesday he has tested negative three times for the coronavirus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos