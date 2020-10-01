Tennis Tennis French Open: Zverev battles past Herbert in five sets Zverev carves out a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 victory in three hours and 59 minutes to move to the third round. Reuters 01 October, 2020 09:20 IST Alexander Zverev celebrates after overcoming his second-round opponent, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, in five sets. - AP Reuters 01 October, 2020 09:20 IST German sixth seed Alexander Zverev battled back from a dreadful start to outlast home hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a fluctuating five-setter in the French Open second round on Wednesday.Zverev, runner-up at this month's US Open, spent three hours and 59 minutes to carve out a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 victory in front of a small crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.The 23-year-old was nowhere in the first set and was a point away from trailing 5-1 in the second before he began to get to grips with the doubles specialist.ALSO READ | Gaston the last French man standing at Roland GarrosHerbert will rue throwing away a lead in the third-set tiebreak with some loose shots but pounced superbly in the fourth set when Zverev's level dropped again. Even when Zverev moved 3-0 ahead in the decider there was to be another twist as Herbert, ranked 78th in singles, battled back to square it off at 3-3. mood@AlexZverev #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WXnkmaxGsl— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020 Zverev, with coach David Ferrer watching on, responded to move 5-3 ahead only to falter when serving for the match. Herbert served a nervy double-fault in the next game though and Zverev seized his chance to secure victory. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos