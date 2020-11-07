Tennis Tennis Zverev wants to be 'error-free' to beat Nadal in Paris Alexander Zverev says he must be “error-free” if he is to defeat top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Paris Masters on Saturday. Reuters Paris 07 November, 2020 12:15 IST Alexander Zverev reacts after winning a point against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on Friday. - AP Reuters Paris 07 November, 2020 12:15 IST Alexander Zverev says he must be “error-free” if he is to defeat top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Paris Masters on Saturday.Spain’s 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Friday before Zverev downed Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6 (1) to set up a blockbuster clash.“When you play Rafa at any stage of the tournament, you have to be error-free to have success,” Zverev told reporters after his victory.'Very difficult challenge'“Even though at later stages I think all the top players always play better and it’s even more difficult to beat them. I’m looking forward to that match. It’s going to be a very difficult challenge. Paris Masters: Zverev safely through to face Nadal “I think Rafa is extremely motivated here. He has never won this tournament, so I think for him this is extra motivation, as well. For me as well. This is the best result so far that I have done in Paris, but I hope I can go further.”ALSO READ | Bianca Andreescu confirms 2021 returnWhile both players are aiming for their maiden Paris Masters title, the 23-year-old Zverev trails 5-1 against Nadal in previous meetings with his only win coming against the Spaniard at last year’s ATP Finals in London.“I mean, I think most of the tennis players on this planet are in a deficit against Rafa,” Zverev said with a smile. “I think that’s quite normal.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos