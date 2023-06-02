Magazine

Zverev makes winning return to French Open court of pain

The former world number two, now down at 27 in the world, swept past 86th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to make the last 32.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 08:10 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alexander Zverev is being interviewed after winning his second-round match against Alex Molcan at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2023.
Alexander Zverev is being interviewed after winning his second-round match against Alex Molcan at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Alexander Zverev is being interviewed after winning his second-round match against Alex Molcan at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alexander Zverev made a successful return to the French Open’s Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday, a year after suffering a horrifying ankle ligament injury which ended his season.

The former world number two, now down at 27 in the world, swept past 86th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to make the last 32.

In 2022, Zverev was taken off court in a wheelchair after damaging his right ankle in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

“I was so nervous before playing today,” said Zverev who next faces Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

“Despite what happened last year, I still love this place, I still love this court.”

The Olympic champion added: “I’m incredibly happy to be back and to win again on this court.”

Related Topics

Alexander Zverev /

French Open

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
