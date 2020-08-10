Tennis Tennis Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Murray moves into main draw Australian tennis player Alexei Popyrin has withdrawn from the US Open, thereby allowing Andy Murray a spot in the main draw. AP New York 10 August, 2020 10:03 IST Alexei Popyrin, ranked 103 in the world, is among the many stars including defending champion Rafael Nadal to pull out of this year's US Open. - Getty Images AP New York 10 August, 2020 10:03 IST Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the US Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.RELATED| No set guidelines for calling off US Open in case of COVID outbreak Popyrin, ranked 103rd, joins Australians Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios as players who are skipping the US Open, which is scheduled to be played without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York starting on August 31.The 26-year-old Krueger, who is based in Texas, is ranked 195th. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos