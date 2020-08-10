Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Murray moves into main draw

Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the US Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.

That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.

Popyrin, ranked 103rd, joins Australians Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios as players who are skipping the US Open, which is scheduled to be played without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York starting on August 31.

The 26-year-old Krueger, who is based in Texas, is ranked 195th.