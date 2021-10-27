Tennis Tennis American players Fritz, McDonald, Paul win in St. Petersburg Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz beat Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-4 and will next face Tommy Paul, who defeated Spanish player Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2. AP ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA 27 October, 2021 07:55 IST American Taylor Fritz beat Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-4 at the St. Petersburg Open on Tuesday. - AP AP ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA 27 October, 2021 07:55 IST American players Taylor Fritz, Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul all won their first-round matches at the St. Petersburg Open on Tuesday.The fifth-seeded Fritz beat Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-4 and will next face Paul, who defeated Spanish player Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2.READ: Vienna Open: Top-seed Tsitsipas, Zverev advance with straight-set winsMcDonald beat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-4 and will next play third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.Pablo Andujar, Ilya Ivashka, John Millman and Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp also won. Ivashka will next play top-seeded Andrey Rublev, while Andujar will next meet second-seeded Denis Shapovalov and Van de Zandschulp will take on Sebastian Korda. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :