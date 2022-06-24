Tennis Tennis Andreescu in Bad Homburg Open final after Halep withdraws Simona Halep withdraws on account of a neck injury; in her first grass-court final, Andreescu will play Alize Cornet or Caroline Garcia on Saturday. AP GERMANY 24 June, 2022 16:28 IST Bianca Andreescu returned to WTA tour in April. - Robert Prange/Getty Images AP GERMANY 24 June, 2022 16:28 IST Bianca Andreescu reached her first final in more than a year after Simona Halep withdrew ahead of their semifinal match at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday with a neck injury.In her first grass-court final, Andreescu will play Alizé Cornet or Caroline Garcia on Saturday.The 22-year-old Andreescu beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.ALSO READ - Serena Williams out of Eastbourne doublesThe Canadian’s last title win was her breakout U.S. Open victory in 2019, when she beat Serena Williams. Her last final was against Ash Barty in Miami in April 2021, when she retired with an ankle injury.Andreescu, who took time off to recharge and work on her mental health, missed the Australian Open before returning to the tour in April. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :