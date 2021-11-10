Tennis Tennis Stockholm Open: Andy Murray wins, sets up match with Sinner Andy Murray beat qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) on Tuesday to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open. AP STOCKHOLM 10 November, 2021 06:56 IST Andy Murray of Great Britain in action. - Getty Images AP STOCKHOLM 10 November, 2021 06:56 IST Andy Murray beat qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) on Tuesday to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open.The three-time Grand Slam champion cruised through the first set but was nearly pushed to a decider by the 354th-ranked Durasovic.The 34-year-old Briton, who blew seven match points in a loss to Dominik Koepfer in the Paris Masters last week, saved a set point before closing it out on his third match point.“He hits the ball huge from the back of the court,” Murray said of the 24-year-old Norwegian. “He will keep moving up the rankings if he’s playing like that. I was happy to get through in the end because he was playing very well at the end of the match.” Sabalenka, Swiatek in same group at WTA Finals WTA Finals: A look at the eight finalists The 10th-ranked Sinner, chasing his fifth title this year, awaits on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Italian just missed qualifying for the ATP Finals.“He’s had a fantastic year,” Murray said. “He loves playing indoors on hard court, so it will be a big test for me.”Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz defeated Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4 and will next face doubles partner Tommy Paul. Fritz beat his fellow American two weeks ago on his run to the final in St. Petersburg.Spaniard Pedro Martinez will face eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe in the second round after beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4). Botic van de Zandschulp, a Dutch player who reached the semifinals in St. Petersburg, beat Nino Serdarusic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), and next faces seventh-seeded Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.Arthur Rinderknech advanced when sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik retired with an apparent injury. The Frenchman was ahead 6-1, 2-0. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :