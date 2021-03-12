Tennis

Andy Murray to miss Dubai after birth of fourth child

The former world number one wanted to play at Dubai before jetting off for the Miami Open.

Andy Murray last played at the Rotterdam Open.   -  Getty Images

Andy Murray will miss next week's Dubai Championships after his wife Kim gave birth to their fourth child.

The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to play in Dubai before the Miami Open which he still intends to play.

Murray, 33, already has two daughters, five-year-old Sophia and three-year-old Edie, and a one-year-old son Teddy.

The former world number one, now down at 116 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

His last tournament was at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev last week.