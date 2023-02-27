Tennis

Andy Murray pulls out of Dubai due to recurring hip injury

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is no stranger to hip problems and was on the verge of retirement in 2019 after having surgery the previous year.

Reuters
27 February, 2023 17:14 IST
27 February, 2023 17:14 IST
FILE PHOTO: Andy Murray of Great Britain.

FILE PHOTO: Andy Murray of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is no stranger to hip problems and was on the verge of retirement in 2019 after having surgery the previous year.

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships this week due to a recurring hip issue, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The 35-year-old, a three-times Grand Slam champion, is no stranger to hip problems and was on the verge of retirement in 2019 after having surgery the previous year.

Also Read
Djokovic ‘pain free’ as he prepares for return in Dubai

However, he got his career back on track after another operation and stormed into his fourth ATP final since returning to the tour at last week’s Qatar Open where he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev.

“We regret to inform you that Andy Murray is unable to participate in this year’s tournament,” Dubai organisers said in a post on Twitter. “Andy has been dealing with a recurring hip injury that has unfortunately forced him out of Dubai.”

Murray said after his defeat by Medvedev that he would have to manage his body better, especially after physically demanding matches.

“At my age and with some of the issues that I’ve got, I do have to be mindful of those things. I cannot just keep going until something happens,” Murray said.

“I need to be a bit smarter with that.”

Murray’s pullout from Dubai comes a day after fellow Briton Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, withdrew from the Austin Open in Texas due to tonsillitis.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us