Murray, Clijsters get US Open wildcards

Former US Open champions Andy Murray and Kim Clijsters have received wildcard entries to 2020 edition of the Grand Slam, organisers announced on Thursday.

The tournament will take place in a quarantined setting from August 31 to September 13 in New York. The Western & Southern Open, which was relocated from Cincinnati this year, will be held from August 20-28 as a warm-up event for the Grand Slam.

Both Murray and Clijsters have also received a wildcard entry into the Western & Southern Open, but Murray said on Monday that players travelling to New York need assurance that they would not face mandatory quarantine after returning to Europe.

Murray, a former world number one who won his US Open title in 2012, missed the tournament in 2017 and 2019 due to injury.

Clijsters, who won the tournament in 2005, 2009 and 2010, returned to action after nearly eight years away from the sport in 2020, competing in World TeamTennis' three-week season that kicked off in July at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

The US Open wildcard entries also include seven American men and seven American women, organisers added.