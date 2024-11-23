 />
Novak Djokovic appoints Andy Murray as new coach for Australian Open

Novak Djokovic announced on Saturday that Andy Murray will be his new coach, which will be the latter’s first coaching stint since his retirment.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 21:37 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Andy Murray of Great Britain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia watch Thepetebox perform (out of frame) during previews for the Barclays ATP World Tour FInals at the Cutty Sark on November 10, 2016, in London, England.
FILE - Andy Murray of Great Britain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia watch Thepetebox perform (out of frame) during previews for the Barclays ATP World Tour FInals at the Cutty Sark on November 10, 2016, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE - Andy Murray of Great Britain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia watch Thepetebox perform (out of frame) during previews for the Barclays ATP World Tour FInals at the Cutty Sark on November 10, 2016, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic announced on Saturday that Andy Murray will be his new coach, which will be the latter’s first coaching stint since his retirement.

According to reports, Murray will coach 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic at least till the next Australian Open in January 2025.

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history.

Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic singles gold medals and finished 2016 atop the ATP rankings. He retired as a player after the Paris Summer Games in August.

“I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net as my coach,” Djokovic said.

“Looking forward to the start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Murray, who lost four Australian Open finals to Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, said after the appointment, “I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open.

“I’m really excited about it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals”.

Djokovic and Murray started playing each other as juniors and have played each other 36 times as professionals, with Djokovic holding a 25-11 advantage. That includes an 11-8 lead head-to-head in finals, and 8-2 at Grand Slam tournaments.

(inputs from AP)

