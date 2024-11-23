Novak Djokovic announced on Saturday that Andy Murray will be his new coach, which will be the latter’s first coaching stint since his retirement.

According to reports, Murray will coach 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic at least till the next Australian Open in January 2025.

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history.

Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic singles gold medals and finished 2016 atop the ATP rankings. He retired as a player after the Paris Summer Games in August.

“I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net as my coach,” Djokovic said.

He never liked retirement anyway. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ga4UlV2kQW — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 23, 2024

“Looking forward to the start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Murray, who lost four Australian Open finals to Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, said after the appointment, “I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open.

“I’m really excited about it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals”.

Djokovic and Murray started playing each other as juniors and have played each other 36 times as professionals, with Djokovic holding a 25-11 advantage. That includes an 11-8 lead head-to-head in finals, and 8-2 at Grand Slam tournaments.

