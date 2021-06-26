Tennis Tennis Angelique Kerber wins Bad Homburg title in Wimbledown warm-up Kerber, a former world number one, beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2 in Saturday's final to win her first title since victory at Wimbledon in 2018. AP BAD HOMBURG, Germany 26 June, 2021 18:55 IST German's Angelique Kerber in action. - REUTERS AP BAD HOMBURG, Germany 26 June, 2021 18:55 IST Angelique Kerber won her first title since Wimbledon in 2018 by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday.Back in a final for the first time in two years and playing in front of a home crowd, the three-time Grand Slam champion broke Siniakova's serve six times en route to her 13th career WTA singles title. AITA requests ITF to consider Ankita Raina's Asian Games bronze for Olympic entry “It's a really special one to win here, another title,” said the German, who also upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semifinals. “It's a great feeling and thank you to everyone.”Kerber adds the Bad Homburg title to her two other wins on home territory in Stuttgart in 2015 and 2016. Djokovic-led players' group on collision course with ATP over strategic plan Kerber is seeded 25th for Wimbledon and will play Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic in the first round next week.Former top-ranked doubles player Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, drops to a career 2-4 record in singles finals. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :