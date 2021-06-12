Tennis

Ankita-Julia duo lose doubles semifinals in Nottingham

File Photo: Ankita Raina (in pic) and Julia Wachaczyk collected 110 WTA points and $3,800.   -  THE HINDU

Ankita Raina in partnership with Julia Wachaczyk of Germany was beaten 6-4, 7-6(3) by the second seeds Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders in the doubles semifinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament on grass in Nottingham, Britain, on Saturday.

The Indo-German team collected 110 WTA points and $3,800.

In the ITF men’s tournament in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title in partnership with Park Uisung of Korea. The Indo-Korean pair got a walkover from Jeremy Beale and Ajeet Rai in the final.

It was a maiden title in the professional circuit for Banthia who had made two doubles finals in recent times with Ajeet Rai and Aidan Mchugh.

The results:

€235,238 WTA, Nottingham, Britain

Doubles (semifinals): Caroline Dolehide (US) & Storm Sanders (Aus) bt

Julia Wachaczyk (Ger) & Ankita Raina 6-4, 7-6(3).

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (final): Park Uisung (Kor) & Siddhant Banthia w.o. Jeremy

Beale (Aus) & Ajeet Rai (Nzl); Semifinals: Park Uisung & Siddhant

Banthia bt Matias Franco Descotte (Arg) & Filip Peliwo (Can) 2-6, 6-4,

[10-7].

