Ankita-Julia duo lose doubles semifinals in Nottingham

Ankita Raina in partnership with Julia Wachaczyk of Germany was beaten 6-4, 7-6(3) by the second seeds Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders in the doubles semifinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament on grass in Nottingham, Britain, on Saturday.

The Indo-German team collected 110 WTA points and $3,800.

In the ITF men’s tournament in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title in partnership with Park Uisung of Korea. The Indo-Korean pair got a walkover from Jeremy Beale and Ajeet Rai in the final.

It was a maiden title in the professional circuit for Banthia who had made two doubles finals in recent times with Ajeet Rai and Aidan Mchugh.