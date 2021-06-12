Tennis Tennis Ankita-Julia duo lose doubles semifinals in Nottingham Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title in partnership with Park Uisung of Korea. The Indo-Korean pair got a walkover from Jeremy Beale and Ajeet Rai in the final. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 June, 2021 19:45 IST File Photo: Ankita Raina (in pic) and Julia Wachaczyk collected 110 WTA points and $3,800. - THE HINDU Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 June, 2021 19:45 IST Ankita Raina in partnership with Julia Wachaczyk of Germany was beaten 6-4, 7-6(3) by the second seeds Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders in the doubles semifinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament on grass in Nottingham, Britain, on Saturday.The Indo-German team collected 110 WTA points and $3,800.In the ITF men’s tournament in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title in partnership with Park Uisung of Korea. The Indo-Korean pair got a walkover from Jeremy Beale and Ajeet Rai in the final.It was a maiden title in the professional circuit for Banthia who had made two doubles finals in recent times with Ajeet Rai and Aidan Mchugh.The results:€235,238 WTA, Nottingham, BritainDoubles (semifinals): Caroline Dolehide (US) & Storm Sanders (Aus) btJulia Wachaczyk (Ger) & Ankita Raina 6-4, 7-6(3).$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, TunisiaDoubles (final): Park Uisung (Kor) & Siddhant Banthia w.o. JeremyBeale (Aus) & Ajeet Rai (Nzl); Semifinals: Park Uisung & SiddhantBanthia bt Matias Franco Descotte (Arg) & Filip Peliwo (Can) 2-6, 6-4,[10-7]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :