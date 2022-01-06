Ankita Raina gears up for Australian Open

It was a hectic but rewarding year for Ankita Raina. While gearing up for the next season, the 28-year-old Ankita was forced to take time off, following a positive COVID-19 test on her return from Paris.



"I am looking forward to the season, starting with the Australian Open. I will have a different perspective now. It will definitely help me," said Ankita who could not get into the chartered flight to Melbourne from Dubai as planned, by the end of December.



"I have learnt that you can’t plan all the time. At times, something completely different happens, throwing all plans in disarray," said Ankita, after successfully completing the compulsory rest period, which brought her brother and mother to the Capital from Pune, to lend her support.



Of course, there was no dearth of support, both physical, medical or moral, as the Sports Authority of India (SAI), her employer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the medical teams swung into action to leave a lasting impression on Ankita.



"Once I was found positive, but asymptomatic, at the airport, I tried reaching my people, my brother and coach. Didn’t get through to anyone. Don’t know why, but I called Sandeep Pradhan sir at that time, around 2 a.m. He assured me all help and Radhica (Sreeman) madam got in touch to help me," recalled Ankita, who had to check into Batra Hospital and follow the protocol, before shifting to a hotel.

Reeling off the names of all the people who were quick to support her, Ankita expressed her gratitude for each one with all her heart.



"I was afraid of hospital, but they really took good care of me," she said.



It was an unscheduled Christmas vacation for her, and she made the best of it with a lot of reading, watching television, apart from painting.



"My doubles partner Rosalie van der Hoek presented me a painting kit when we were in Linz. I started trying it!" said Ankita, quite thrilled to find time to indulge in a hobby that she had long forgotten.



"Whatever happens, happens for good. This is what we believe and

try to make the best of the situation," said Ankita, candid about accepting reality and getting on with life.



She will miss the preparatory tournament in Australia, and plunge straight into the Australian Open qualifying event, but Ankita was quite calm about it.



Ankita had her best performance of reaching the final qualifying round for the Australian Open last year, a year which gave her many such memorable moments.

"It is my favourite tournament and favourite place," acknowledged Ankita, about the Australian Open in Melbourne.



The good start last season had given "a lot of highlights to look back, in my career".



Ankita won her first doubles title at the $250,000 WTA level, apart from reaching her best performance in a Grand Slam. She was also thrilled to play doubles main draw in all the four Grand Slams.



"I beat the former world No.5 Sara Errani in Mexico. I had returned to India from Australia, and quickly traveled to Mexico. It was a long travel. It was high altitude and the balls were flying. I didn’t have enough practice. In such a situation, to beat such a player was very satisfying. Coach Hemant (Bendre) sir said that he was proud of me. He rarely praises and it was very special’’, recalled Ankita.



It was quite "historic" for Ankita and a "fun experience", to play mixed doubles in Wimbledon for the first time, with Ramkumar Ramanathan, against the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza.



Making her Olympics debut in Tokyo was equally enjoyable and the icing on the cake was getting the Arjuna Award.

She had not won her quota of two singles titles that she had done the three previous seasons. Ankita pointed out that she was playing mostly the WTA events apart from the Grand Slams, and rarely the ITF events.



"It is what we aim, and I am always happy to compete at the higher level, rather than be more successful at the ITF level. After all, the goal is to be regular in the big league’’, stressed Ankita.



She remembers the close matches against Caroline Garcia, a top-10 player, and Shuai Zhang, quickly conceding that the top players "hit the lines very consistently" on the big points.



"It is a matter of time before I start winning more of those close matches against top players. It is still a work in progress’’, said Ankita.



"It was hectic, with all the travel, and getting tested every two or three days around the world for Covid. I can’t complain. You always want to play. I am excited. I have realised that health is most important, even though it is not something that I had neglected. In our profession, we are outside home, and on the road most of the time’’, she observed.



‘’You have to live in the moment. There are good times and tough times. Can’t be too happy or get upset’’, Ankita said.



It has been a refreshing change from her "robotic routine", even though it left Ankita anxious for some time.



"Generally, there is no time to refresh the mind. This stint is perhaps a blessing in disguise. I am keen to get back on court’’, signed off Ankita.