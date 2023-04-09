Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Fit and improved Ankita Raina ready to give her best

Ankita Raina is part of the Indian squad which will play at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania event to be staged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 11 to 15.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 09 April, 2023 19:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Ankita Raina.

FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Ankita Raina. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/The Hindu

Ankita Raina is part of the Indian squad which will play at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania event to be staged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 11 to 15.

It has been a memorable decade for Ankita Raina serving the Indian team at the Billie Jean King Cup, earlier called the Fed Cup.

She is hungry and eager to give her best yet again, in the Asia-Oceania event to be staged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 11 to 15.

It is almost a new look team, as only Rutuja Bhosale is the other experienced player in the squad along with Ankita.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty replaced Karman Kaur Thandi, who is nursing an injury, and got the visa in time to travel to Tashkent along with Ankita and Rutuja on Saturday.

The Indian team in Tashkent for the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament

The Indian team in Tashkent for the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sahaja Yamalapalli and Vaidehi Chaudhari had reached earlier along with captain Shalini Chawla, coach Radhika Kanitkar and physio Ajeeta Goel.

“I feel immensely proud and grateful for the 10-year stint with the Indian team. It has given me a lot of experience. We know all the teams and the players. It is just about how we bring our best on each day”, said the 30-year-old Ankita.

Over the years, Ankita has beaten some of the best players in the region like Yulia Punitseva, Zhu Lin, Yaroslava Shvedova, Nigina Abduraimova and Nao Hibino. She also had a terrific match against the former French Open champion, Jelena Ostapenko, when India played Latvia in the World Group play-off for the first time in 2021.

Ankita has an 18-16 win-loss record in singles in the competition, and 8-6 in doubles.

It is a strong field as China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Uzbekistan are the other teams, and everyone plays on a round-robin format. The top two teams qualify for the World Group play-off and the bottom two get relegated to group-2.

“The teams are similar like last year. We will play our best”, said Ankita who has had a fine run in the professional circuit in recent weeks.

“I have been persevering and playing some good tennis. I am more fit than ever before. The good results have come owing to specific improvements in the game”, said Ankita.

It could be an exciting time for Indian women’s tennis, as Ankita and the girls attempt to let their racquets do all the talking.

