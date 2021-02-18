Ankita Raina moves into Phillip Island Trophy final

Ankita Raina sustained her fine form as she in partnership with Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia pulled off an impressive 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory over Franceska Jons and Nadia Podoroska in the doubles semifinals of the USD 235,238 Phillip Island Trophy WTA tennis tournament in Melbourne on Thursday.

In the final, Ankita and her partner will take on the Russian pair of Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova who beat the seventh seeded Makoto Ninomiya of Japan and Wang Yafan of China in straight sets in the other semifinal.