Tennis

Ankita Raina moves into Phillip Island Trophy final

Ankita Raina and partner Kamilla Rakhimova pulled off an impressive win in the semifinals of the USD 235,238 Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne.

18 February, 2021 19:45 IST

Ankita Raina sustained her fine form as she in partnership with Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia pulled off an impressive 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory over Franceska Jons and Nadia Podoroska in the doubles semifinals of the USD 235,238 Phillip Island Trophy WTA tennis tournament in Melbourne on Thursday.

In the final, Ankita and her partner will take on the Russian pair of Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova who beat the seventh seeded Makoto Ninomiya of Japan and Wang Yafan of China in straight sets in the other semifinal.

The results

USD 235,238 WTA, Melbourne, Australia

Doubles (semifinals): Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) & Ankita Raina bt Francesca Jones (GBR) & Nadia Podoroska (Arg) 4-6, 6-4, [11-9].

USD 52,080 Challenger, Potchefstroom, South Africa

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Teymuraz Gabashvili (Rus) & Mark Vervoort (Ned) bt Benjamin Lock (Zim) & Arjun Kadhe 7-5, 5-7, [10-7].

USD 15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Doubles (quarterfinals): Raphaelle Lacasse (Can) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Lucie Havlickova & Barbora Palicova (Cze) 6-2, 6-3.

USD 15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Erik Crepaldi (Ita) bt Sasi Kumar Mukund 7-6 (7), 6-2;

First round: Keisuke Saitoh (Jpn) bt Sidharth Rawat 7-6 (2), 6-3.