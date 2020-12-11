Tennis Tennis ITF tennis: Ankita Raina in doubles final Raina and her doubles partner Ekaterine Gorgodze reached the final of the USD 100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Dubai. Team Sportstar New Delhi 11 December, 2020 16:29 IST Indian tennis player, Ankita Raina. - PTI Team Sportstar New Delhi 11 December, 2020 16:29 IST Ankita Raina in partnership with Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia reached the doubles final with a 6-7 (1), 6-3, 10-2 victory over Anna Blinkova of Russia and Heather Watson of Britain in the USD 100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Dubai on Friday.Ankita and partner had earlier knocked out the second seeds.The resultsUSD 100,000 ITF women, Dubai, UAEDoubles (semifinals): Ankita Raina & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) bt Anna Blinkova (Rus) & Heather Watson (GBR) 6-7 (1), 6-3, [10-2]; Semifinals: Ankita Raina & Ekaterine Gorgodze bt Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Andreja Klepac (Slo) 7-6 (3), 6-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos