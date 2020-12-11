Tennis

ITF tennis: Ankita Raina in doubles final

Raina and her doubles partner Ekaterine Gorgodze reached the final of the USD 100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Dubai.

New Delhi 11 December, 2020 16:29 IST

Indian tennis player, Ankita Raina. - PTI

Ankita Raina in partnership with Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia reached the doubles final with a 6-7 (1), 6-3, 10-2 victory over Anna Blinkova of Russia and Heather Watson of Britain in the USD 100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Dubai on Friday.

Ankita and partner had earlier knocked out the second seeds.

The results

USD 100,000 ITF women, Dubai, UAE

Doubles (semifinals): Ankita Raina & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) bt Anna Blinkova (Rus) & Heather Watson (GBR) 6-7 (1), 6-3, [10-2]; Semifinals: Ankita Raina & Ekaterine Gorgodze bt Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Andreja Klepac (Slo) 7-6 (3), 6-1.

