Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare have received direct entry into the $251,750 WTA 250 Chennai Open, starting on September 12.

Ankita and her partner Rosalie Van Der Hoek of the Netherlands will head into the tournament as the seventh seed, while Prarthana will pair up with Jessy Rompies of Indonesia. They are the 11th seed.

Japanese Miyu Kato and Asia Muhammad of the US are the top seed.

Ankita, the Indian number one, has also been awarded wildcards in women's singles alongside Eugenie Bouchard.

The hardcourt tournament will mark the return of a WTA tournament in India for the first time since 2008.