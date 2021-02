Ankita Raina reaches WTA doubles semifinals in Melbourne

Ankita Raina in partnership with Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia cruised into the doubles semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy $235,238 WTA tennis tournament in Melbourne.



Ankita and partner beat Vera Lapko and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-4, 7-6(2) in the quarterfinals.



The Indo-Russian pair had earlier knocked out the fifth seeds Oksana Kalashnikova and Cornelia Lister in straight sets in the pre-quarterfinals.

Australian Open: Nadal's bid for record 21st Grand Slam title ended by Tsitsipas



The results:

$235,238 WTA, Melbourne, Australia Doubles (quarterfinals): Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) & Ankita Raina bt Vera Lapko & Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) 6-4, 7-6(2);

Pre-quarterfinals: Kamilla Rakhimova & Ankita Raina bt Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Cornelia Lister (Swe) 6-3, 6-4; Petra Martic (Cro) & Anastasija Sevastova (Lat) bt Gabriella Da Silva Fick (Aus) &

Pranjala Yadlapalli 6-3, 2-6, [10-6].