Ankita Raina and partner retire in doubles semifinals in Thailand

Ankita Raina in partnership with Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands was beaten in the doubles semifinals of the $275,000 WTA tennis touranment in Hua Hin, Thailand, on Saturday.



The Indo-Dutch pair retired midway through the second set when Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia led 6-1, 3-0.



The semifinal entry was worth 110 WTA points and $4,000.



The results: $275,000 WTA, Hua HIn, Thailand

Doubles (semifinals): Arina Rodionova & Storm Sanders (Aus) bt Rosalie

van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-1, 3-0 (retired).



$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey

Singles (first round): Margarita Ignatjeva (Lat) bt Sai Samhitha 7-6(3), 6-4.