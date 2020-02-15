Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina and partner retire in doubles semifinals in Thailand Ankita Raina and her Dutch partner Rosalie van der Hoek retired midway through the second set when Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia led 6-1, 3-0. Team Sportstar 15 February, 2020 22:29 IST Ankita Raina failed to win the doubles semis with her Dutch partner. [File photo] - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Team Sportstar 15 February, 2020 22:29 IST Ankita Raina in partnership with Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands was beaten in the doubles semifinals of the $275,000 WTA tennis touranment in Hua Hin, Thailand, on Saturday.The Indo-Dutch pair retired midway through the second set when Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia led 6-1, 3-0.The semifinal entry was worth 110 WTA points and $4,000. The results:$275,000 WTA, Hua HIn, ThailandDoubles (semifinals): Arina Rodionova & Storm Sanders (Aus) bt Rosalievan der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-1, 3-0 (retired).$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, TurkeySingles (first round): Margarita Ignatjeva (Lat) bt Sai Samhitha 7-6(3), 6-4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos