Tennis

Ankita Raina and partner retire in doubles semifinals in Thailand

Ankita Raina and her Dutch partner Rosalie van der Hoek retired midway through the second set when Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia led 6-1, 3-0.

15 February, 2020 22:29 IST
Ankita Raina failed to win the doubles semis with her Dutch partner. [File photo]   -  Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Ankita Raina in partnership with Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands was beaten in the doubles semifinals of the $275,000 WTA tennis touranment in Hua Hin, Thailand, on Saturday.

The Indo-Dutch pair retired midway through the second set when Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders of Australia led 6-1, 3-0.

The semifinal entry was worth 110 WTA points and $4,000.
 

The results:

$275,000 WTA, Hua HIn, Thailand
Doubles (semifinals): Arina Rodionova & Storm Sanders (Aus) bt Rosalie
van der Hoek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-1, 3-0 (retired).

$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey
Singles (first round): Margarita Ignatjeva (Lat) bt Sai Samhitha 7-6(3), 6-4.

