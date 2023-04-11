Tennis

Bille Jean King Cup: Ankita wins two matches, guides India to 2-1 win over Thailand

Bille Jean King Cup: India beats Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I game, riding on Ankita Raina’s wins in singles and in doubles with Rutuja Bhosale.

TASHKENT 11 April, 2023 19:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ankita Raina in action.

Seasoned Ankita Raina triumphed in the second singles and then combined with Rutuja Bhosale to win the decisive doubles as India went past Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition on the opening day of the Bille Jean King Cup here Tuesday.

In the first match of the tie, Bhosale lost 2-6 1-6 to Luksika Kumkhum, leaving India trailing 0-1 in the Pool A contest.

The onus to bring India back was on Raina and she did not disappoint, levelling the tie 1-1 after winning her second singles 5-7 6-1 6-3 against Peangtarn Plipuech.

In the decisive doubles, Raina and Bhosale came from behind to beat the Thai pairing of Kumkhum and Plipuech 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Once the Indians broke their rivals in the opening game of the second set, they did not look back and closed the match with ease.

India will take on hosts Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

