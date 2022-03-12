Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina-Rutuja Bhosale pair wins $25k ITF title in Bendigo Second seeds Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina beat Alexandra Bozovic and Weronika Falkowska 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the doubles final of the $25k ITF women's event in Bendigo Australia. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 March, 2022 21:10 IST Representative Image: Second seeds Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina beat Alexandra Bozovic and Weronika Falkowska 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the doubles final of the $25k ITF women's event in Bendigo Australia. - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 March, 2022 21:10 IST Second seeds Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina beat Alexandra Bozovic and Weronika Falkowska 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the doubles final of the $25k ITF women's event in Bendigo Australia.It was the first title as a pair for Ankita and Rutuja, who have won 21 and 16 doubles titles respectively, in the professional circuit. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :