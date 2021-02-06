India's Arjun Kadhe wins ITF doubles title in Spain

Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Dan Added of France beat Inigo Cervantes Huegun of Spain and Mark Vervoort of the Netherlands in the doubles final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Villena, Spain.

It was the 11th doubles title in the international circuit for the 27-year-old Arjun, who had won a Challenger with Saketh Myneni in 2019.

RELATED | Australian Open: Sloane Stephens focused on Grand Slam despite personal loss

In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by the sixth seed Manon Arcangioli of France in the semifinals.

In the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament in Nepal, Aman Dahiya of the Altevol Academy won the boys singles title, beating Tomas Quesada Perez of Spain 6-2, 6-2 in the final.