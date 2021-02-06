Tennis Tennis India's Arjun Kadhe wins ITF doubles title in Spain It was the 11th doubles title in the international circuit for the 27-year-old Arjun Kadhe, who had won a Challenger trophy with Saketh Myneni in 2019. Kamesh Srinivasan 06 February, 2021 20:33 IST Arjun Kadhe and Dan Added beat Inigo Cervantes and Mark Vervoort to win the ITF Villena doubles title in Spain on Saturday (File Photo). - R. Ragu Kamesh Srinivasan 06 February, 2021 20:33 IST Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Dan Added of France beat Inigo Cervantes Huegun of Spain and Mark Vervoort of the Netherlands in the doubles final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Villena, Spain.It was the 11th doubles title in the international circuit for the 27-year-old Arjun, who had won a Challenger with Saketh Myneni in 2019.RELATED | Australian Open: Sloane Stephens focused on Grand Slam despite personal loss In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by the sixth seed Manon Arcangioli of France in the semifinals.In the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament in Nepal, Aman Dahiya of the Altevol Academy won the boys singles title, beating Tomas Quesada Perez of Spain 6-2, 6-2 in the final.THE RESULTS: $25,000 ITF men, Villena Doubles (final): Dan Added (Fra) & Arjun Kadhe beat Inigo Cervantes Huegun (Esp) & Mark Vervoort (Ned) 6-4, 6-2. Semifinals: Dan Added & Arjun Kadhe w.o. Jonas Forejtek & Jiri Lehecka (Cze).$15,000 ITF women, Monastir Singles (semifinals): Manon Arcangioli (Fra) beat Zeel Desai 6-4, 6-2.ITF grade 5 juniors, Nepal Boys (final): Aman Dahiya beat Tomas Quesada Perez (Esp) 6-2, 6-2.Semifinals: Aman Dahiya beat Valentin Faure (Fra) 6-1, 6-1; Tomas Quesada Perez beat Agriya Yadav 6-4, 6-2.Doubles (final): Aryan Lakshmanan & Aryan Shah beat Aarav Samrat Hada & Aki Zuben Rawat (Nep) 2-6, 6-2, [10-6]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos