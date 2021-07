Arjun Kadhe-Goncalo Oliveira pair enters Challenger semifinals in Spain

Arjun Kadhe, in partnership with Goncalo Oliveira of Portugal, beat John Echeverria and Alejandro Mendonza 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Spain.

The second seeds had a bye in the first round.

However, the third seeded pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja retired after three games in their match as Jeevan reported abdominal pain.

The results:



€66,640 Challenger, Segovia, Spain

Doubles (quarterfinals): Goncalo Oliveira (Por) & Arjun Kadhe bt John Echeverria (Esp) & Alejandro Mendoza (Bol) 6-1, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinals: JC Aragone (US) & Nicolas Barrientos (Col) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 2-1 (retired).



$52,080 Challenger, Lexington, US

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Christian Harrison & Dennis Novikov (US) bt Vijay Sundar Prashanth & Ramkumar Ramanathan 4-6, 6-3, [10-5].



$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mattia Bellucci & Erik Crepaldi (Ita) bt Rimpei Kawakami (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 6-4.



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (first round): Mariana Drazic (Cro) bt Humera Baharmus 6-3, 1-0 (retired). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Valerie Quiceno (Col) & Humera Baharmus bt Beatrice Laura Pirtac (Irl) & Vineetha Mummadi 6-3, 6-3.