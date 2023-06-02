Magazine

Sabalenka powers into French Open fourth round

The Belarusian second seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament after a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win against the World No.82 Kamilla Rakhimova.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 18:40 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning against Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova in French Open round three.
Aryna Sabalenka booked her maiden French Open last 16 appearance with a straight-sets win over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova at Roland Garros on Friday.

The Belarusian second seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament after a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win against the World No.82.

Sabalenka will face either former US Open champion Sloane Stephens or Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round.

The first four games were shared before the Australian Open champion Sabalenka reeled off the next seven in succession to take total control of the match.

She ended a run of three consecutive third-round exits on the Paris clay after only 67 minutes.

Sabalenka is one of the favourites for the championship after a fine start to the year, including securing her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne and lifting the Madrid Open title.

“Every tournament is a different tournament, Roland Garros is completely different to Australia, a different surface,” she said.

“It’s really good to have a Grand Slam in your pocket -- it gives you so much confidence.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
