Aryna Sabalenka cruises against Danielle Collins at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is on her way to face her Grand Slam doubles championship partner after she knocked off Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She's into the second week of the U.S. Open for the first time since 2018.

The second-seeded Sabalenka has a quarterfinal matchup against Elise Mertens. Sabalenka and Mertens won the 2019 U.S. Open women’s doubles title. They also won the 2021 Australian Open doubles championship.

Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon this year. She’s ranked No. 2 in the world and five of her 10 career WTA titles have come in the last 18 months.

Sabalenka says “it's always tough matches” when she plays against Mertens. Sabalenka has won five of the seven career meetings against Mertens.