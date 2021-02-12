Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Sabalenka advances to fourth round Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka moves into the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over U.S.'s Ann Li. AP MELBOURNE 12 February, 2021 09:25 IST Aryna Sabalenka waves to the crowd after her win in the third-round contest at the Australian Open on Friday. - AP AP MELBOURNE 12 February, 2021 09:25 IST Aryna Sabalenka matched her best Grand Slam showing by advancing to a possible fourth-round showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open. Sabalenka beat American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.SCORE CENTREPlay began on Friday as the Victoria State government was contemplating lockdown measures in Melbourne because of new COVID-19 cases. It was not immediately clear how that might affect spectator attendance at Melbourne Park.Seeded No. 7, Sabalenka is the only woman among the top 16 seeds who has yet to reach a major quarterfinal. Her best effort previously came when she earned a fourth-round berth at the 2018 US Open.“I really want to play well in the Grand Slams, go as far as I can,” Sabalenka said. “I’m trying to come out in the big stadiums and show my best.”ALSO READ | Fognini and Caruso in heated argumentThe Belarusian did that in Rod Laver Arena by overpowering Li from the start, winning her first two service games at love and then breaking at love. Sabalenka held every serve and pounded 15 forehand winners. Sabalenka, 22, has won 23 of her past 26 matches. She could next face Williams, who was scheduled to continue her quest for a 24th major title by facing Anastasia Potapova in the third round.“I’ll prepare myself as good as I can,” Sabalenka said. @SabalenkaA #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/YCzQl9Pnsk— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 12, 2021 Later matches on the men’s side included eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic against American Taylor Fritz. In other morning third-round play, No. 19-seeded Marketa Vondrousova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos