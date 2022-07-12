Tennis

Ash Barty: Didn’t watch Wimbledon finals, have no regrets about retirement

Barty said she had not watched last week’s Wimbledon finals, adding that she did not often watch matches even when she was playing professionally.

Reuters
12 July, 2022 07:22 IST
12 July, 2022 07:22 IST
The former world number one Barty also said she had no plans of taking up golf professionally.

The former world number one Barty also said she had no plans of taking up golf professionally. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS

Barty said she had not watched last week’s Wimbledon finals, adding that she did not often watch matches even when she was playing professionally.

Former world number one Ash Barty has no regrets about retiring from tennis in March aged 25 and also does not plan to start playing golf professionally, ending speculation that she would now focus her career on that sport.

Barty sent shockwaves around the tennis world when she unexpectedly announced her retirement at the peak of her game just two months after claiming a third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

She had added fuel to the speculation she would become a professional golfer in April by signing up for a series of exhibition tournaments featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport.

Also Read
Pliskova parts ways with German coach Bajin after 20 months

“I have no regrets about retiring. Not one. I knew it was the right time for me. It was what I wanted to do,” she told The Guardian in an interview on Monday.

“And yeah, it’s been incredible. It’s been everything that I’ve ever wanted.”

Barty, who also won Wimbledon in 2021 and the French Open in 2019, said she had not watched last week’s finals at the All England Club, adding that she did not often watch matches even when she was still playing professionally.

Moscow-born Elena Rybakina become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title by beating Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic lifted his seventh Wimbledon trophy on Sunday by defeating unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios.

“I didn’t watch this year’s Wimbledon finals. Sorry to disappoint. Obviously I was wrapped for Ons and Elena Rybakina, who are both brilliant girls,” said Barty.

“It was obviously awesome to see Nick, who I’ve known for over a dozen years, get to the final.

“I hit enough tennis balls in my life. I don’t need to see others hitting them as well.”

Also Read
Here’s why Djokovic dropped in rankings despite Wimbledon triumph

Barty plays off a handicap of four at her golf club in Queensland and is engaged to a trainee professional but said that she plays only for fun.

“Golf is a hobby and it always will be. I know what it takes to get to the very top of any sport, and I don’t have the desire or want to do the work required,” she added.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Videos

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us