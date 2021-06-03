Tennis

World No.1 Ash Barty out from French Open due to injury

The world no.1 Barty failed to complete her second round clash due to a hip injury against Poland's Magda Linette on Thursday, forcing her out of the French Open.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 June, 2021 16:41 IST

Barty had earlier struggled with a hip problem during her first-round win.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Women's world number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match against Poland's Magda Linette at the French Open on Thursday with an injury.

The 2019 champion, who was trailing 6-1 2-2 against Linette, started the second-round match with taping on her left thigh, having said earlier that she suffered a flare-up through her left hip during the weekend.

