Tennis Tennis World No.1 Ash Barty out from French Open due to injury The world no.1 Barty failed to complete her second round clash due to a hip injury against Poland's Magda Linette on Thursday, forcing her out of the French Open. Team Sportstar 03 June, 2021 16:41 IST Barty had earlier struggled with a hip problem during her first-round win. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 03 June, 2021 16:41 IST Women's world number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match against Poland's Magda Linette at the French Open on Thursday with an injury. French Open: Kenin, Svitolina move into third round The 2019 champion, who was trailing 6-1 2-2 against Linette, started the second-round match with taping on her left thigh, having said earlier that she suffered a flare-up through her left hip during the weekend.More to follow. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.