Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach Stuttgart final

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final in Stuttgart.The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. ALSO READ | Nadal beats Carreno, to meet Tsitsipas in Barcelona finalBarty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.Barty will play the second-seeded Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday's final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.