Ashleigh Barty wins Australia’s most prestigious Don Award for second time

Ashleigh Barty, the winner of the Australian Open women’s singles title in January, has been conferred with The Don Award, Australia’s most prestigious annual sports award. The award is named after the country’s legendary cricketer Don Bradman.

Barty left the tennis world stunned in March when she announced her retirement at the age of 25. The triple Grand Slam winner was ranked No. 1 in women’s singles at the time of her retirement.

The Don Award, given by the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, is bestowed on an athlete or a team “which has provided the most inspiration to the country through performance and example in the past year.”

This is the second time Barty has won the coveted award since 2019. Apart from her, Olympic gold medal-winning hurdler Sally Pearson (2012, 2014) and Olympic champion pole vaulter Steve Hooker (2008, 2009) won the award twice.

In July, Barty got married to her long-time partner Garry Kissick. She now plays golf frequently. Before playing tennis, she also plied her trade in cricket for Brisbane Heat Women.