Asian junior championship: Max Batyutenko and Sara Saito win big

Max Batyutenko of Kazakhstan and Sara Saito of Japan won the boys and girls titles respectively in the Aryan Pumps ITF Asian junior tennis championship at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.

Fifth seed Max outplayed Saheb Sodhi 6-2, 6-1 for the boys crown. The Kazakh said that the 300 points from the tournament would help him get into the top-100 of world rank and gain an entry into the Australian Open junior event.

Saheb said that he was drained of energy after tough matches earlier, and that he could not bear with the pain of his right shoulder, as he has been playing tournaments for four weeks on the trot.

Shruti Ahlawat got off to a sound start and won the first set, but thereafter Sara Saito outplayed her for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 victory.

‘’After the first set, I got into rhythm and it turned out to be a very easy match’’, said Sara.