ATP 250: Thiem into Rio quarters, Raonic's run continues at Delray Beach

Dominic Thiem survived another test to reach the Rio Open quarterfinals, while Milos Raonic's run at Delray Beach continued on Thursday.

Thiem, playing his first tournament since reaching the Australian Open final, was pushed by Jaume Munar before winning 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 on the clay in Brazil.

The Austrian top seed, who won the ATP 500 event in 2017, needed two hours, 41 minutes to advance, having also dropped a set in his opener.



Thiem will face Gianluca Mager in the quarter-finals after the Italian qualifier's 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory over Joao Domingues.

Borna Coric moved into the last eight courtesy of a 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-5) win against wildcard Thiago Seyboth Wild.

The fifth seed will meet Lorenzo Sonego, who upset second seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5).

At the Delray Beach Open, Raonic – the 2017 runner-up – served 11 aces in a 7-5 6-3 win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe that sent him into the quarterfinals.

Steve Johnson awaits the Canadian after overcoming 2017 champion Jack Sock 6-4 5-7 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe, the 2018 winner, and Ugo Humbert set up a last-eight meeting with straight-sets victories over Tommy Paul and Miomir Kecmanovic respectively.