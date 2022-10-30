Tennis

Auger-Aliassime wins Basel for third October title in row

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his third title in as many weeks on Sunday as he defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the ATP final in Basel.

30 October, 2022 21:51 IST
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates with trophy after winning his final match against Denmark’s Holger Rune.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates with trophy after winning his final match against Denmark's Holger Rune.

The ninth-ranked Canadian climbed to provisional sixth in the season points race to the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin from November 13.

Auger-Aliassime added the Swiss trophy to titles in Florence and Antwerp, with his win streak now at 13 in a row. Stockholm champion Rune had won his last nine.

Rune saved two match points, and the Dane also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct warning after loudly complaining about what he said was a blinking light in an on-court advert which he said distracted him in the second set

