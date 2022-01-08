ATP Forli Challenger: Kadhe-Bortolotti duo lift doubles title; Mukund advances to finals

The duo of Arjun Kadhe and Mirko Bortolotti lifted the doubles title after beating Michael Geerts and Alexander Ritschard at the ATP Forli Challenger.

The third seed duo of Kadhe and Bortolotti defeated Geerts and Ritschard 7-6(5) 6-2. This is the second challenger title won by Kadhe.

In singles news, Sasikumar Mukund defeated seventh seed Zsombor Piros 6-3 7-6(4) to move into his second challenger final on tour.