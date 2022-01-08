Tennis Tennis ATP Forli Challenger: Kadhe-Bortolotti duo lift doubles title; Mukund advances to finals The third seed duo of Kadhe and Bortolotti defeated Geerts and Ritschard 7-6(5) 6-2. This is the second challenger title won by Kadhe. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 22:46 IST Sasikumar Mukund defeated seventh seed Zsombor Piros 6-3 7-6(4) to move into his second challenger final on tour.(Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 22:46 IST The duo of Arjun Kadhe and Mirko Bortolotti lifted the doubles title after beating Michael Geerts and Alexander Ritschard at the ATP Forli Challenger. The third seed duo of Kadhe and Bortolotti defeated Geerts and Ritschard 7-6(5) 6-2. This is the second challenger title won by Kadhe. READ: Nadal storms into ATP Melbourne final ahead of Australian Open 2022In singles news, Sasikumar Mukund defeated seventh seed Zsombor Piros 6-3 7-6(4) to move into his second challenger final on tour. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :