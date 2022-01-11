Tennis

ATP tennis tournament: Bopanna-Vasselin lose first round

Bopanna, champion last week with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, was joining hands with the Frenchman, who was returning to the circuit after a hip-replacement surgery.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 11 January, 2022 19:51 IST

The Bopanna-Vasselin pair lost to Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek.   -  AP

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 in the doubles first round by the Americans, Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek in the $493,875 ATP tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Bopanna, champion last week with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, was joining hands with the Frenchman, who was returning to the circuit after a hip-replacement surgery.

In the WTA event in Adelaide, Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine were beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the Czech pair of Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in the doubles first round.

The results:

$493,875 ATP, Adelaide, Australia
 

Doubles (first round): Steve Johnson & Austin Krajicek (US) bt Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 3-6, [10-3].

$239,477 WTA, Adelaide, Australia
 

Doubles (first round): Tereza Martincova & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) bt Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza 6-3, 6-3.

