ATP tennis tournament: Bopanna-Vasselin lose first round

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 in the doubles first round by the Americans, Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek in the $493,875 ATP tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday.



Bopanna, champion last week with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, was joining hands with the Frenchman, who was returning to the circuit after a hip-replacement surgery.

In the WTA event in Adelaide, Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine were beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the Czech pair of Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in the doubles first round.



The results:



$493,875 ATP, Adelaide, Australia



Doubles (first round): Steve Johnson & Austin Krajicek (US) bt Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 3-6, [10-3].



$239,477 WTA, Adelaide, Australia



Doubles (first round): Tereza Martincova & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) bt Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza 6-3, 6-3.