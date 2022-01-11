Tennis Tennis ATP tennis tournament: Bopanna-Vasselin lose first round Bopanna, champion last week with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, was joining hands with the Frenchman, who was returning to the circuit after a hip-replacement surgery. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 11 January, 2022 19:51 IST The Bopanna-Vasselin pair lost to Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek. - AP Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 11 January, 2022 19:51 IST Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 in the doubles first round by the Americans, Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek in the $493,875 ATP tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday.Bopanna, champion last week with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, was joining hands with the Frenchman, who was returning to the circuit after a hip-replacement surgery.READ| Andy Murray reaches 2nd round at Sydney Tennis Classic In the WTA event in Adelaide, Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine were beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the Czech pair of Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in the doubles first round.The results:$493,875 ATP, Adelaide, Australia Doubles (first round): Steve Johnson & Austin Krajicek (US) bt Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 3-6, [10-3].$239,477 WTA, Adelaide, Australia Doubles (first round): Tereza Martincova & Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) bt Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza 6-3, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :