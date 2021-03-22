Tennis

Highlights: Zverev battles past Tsitsipas to take Acapulco crown

Alexander Zverev picked up his 14th ATP Tour title on Saturday by defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2021 10:56 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2021 10:56 IST

Alexander Zverev picked up his 14th ATP Tour title on Saturday by defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the German's 6-4 7-6 triumph was not as routine as the scoreline suggests.

Tsitsipas made the stronger start, racing to a 4-1 lead in the first set, but Zverev bounced back by taking five consecutive games to take the opener.

Zverev also squandered his first shot at match point on serve in the second, but held his nerve in the tiebreaker - conceding just three points before wrapping up the win in two hours and 19 minutes.

Highlights: Zverev battles past Tsitsipas to take Acapulco crown
Tsitsipas survives test from Auger-Aliassime
Zverev continues smooth progress in Acapulco
Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai
 More Videos
Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021
Bautista Agut edges one step closer to reclaiming Doha title
Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals
Highlights: Federer returns to action with win over Evans
Roger Federer
Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it?
Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses
Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1