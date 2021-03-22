Highlights: Zverev battles past Tsitsipas to take Acapulco crown

Alexander Zverev picked up his 14th ATP Tour title on Saturday by defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the German's 6-4 7-6 triumph was not as routine as the scoreline suggests.



Tsitsipas made the stronger start, racing to a 4-1 lead in the first set, but Zverev bounced back by taking five consecutive games to take the opener.



Zverev also squandered his first shot at match point on serve in the second, but held his nerve in the tiebreaker - conceding just three points before wrapping up the win in two hours and 19 minutes.