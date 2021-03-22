Tennis Highlights: Zverev battles past Tsitsipas to take Acapulco crown Alexander Zverev picked up his 14th ATP Tour title on Saturday by defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas Team Sportstar 22 March, 2021 10:56 IST Team Sportstar 22 March, 2021 10:56 IST Alexander Zverev picked up his 14th ATP Tour title on Saturday by defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the German's 6-4 7-6 triumph was not as routine as the scoreline suggests.Tsitsipas made the stronger start, racing to a 4-1 lead in the first set, but Zverev bounced back by taking five consecutive games to take the opener.Zverev also squandered his first shot at match point on serve in the second, but held his nerve in the tiebreaker - conceding just three points before wrapping up the win in two hours and 19 minutes. Highlights: Zverev battles past Tsitsipas to take Acapulco crown Tsitsipas survives test from Auger-Aliassime Zverev continues smooth progress in Acapulco Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai More Videos Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021 Bautista Agut edges one step closer to reclaiming Doha title Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals Highlights: Federer returns to action with win over Evans Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it? Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1