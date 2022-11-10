ATP Finals: Nadal, Djokovic in different groups after draw

The Nitto ATP Finals draw on Thursday confirmed that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will not play in the same group.

For the fifth time, Nadal is the top seed for the year-ending championships. The Spaniard, who is this year’s Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, will attempt to win the season-ending trophy for the first time.

Nadal is the leader of the Green group which has Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Seventh seed Novak Djokovic will try to make history at the Pala Alpitour as title win can put him level with Roger Federer’s who has six Nitto ATP Finals titles. Stefanos Tsitsipas tops Red Group with Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic, Medvedev, and Tsitsipas are the three players that have won the Nitto ATP Finals. as a draw

SINGLES Green Group Rafael Nadal (1) Casper Ruud (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime (5) Taylor Fritz (8) Red Group Stefanos Tsitsipas (2) Daniil Medvedev (4) Andrey Rublev (6) Novak Djokovic (7)

The doubles draw was also released on Thursday. Top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski lead the Green Group alongside Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek, and Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios.

The duo won the year-end No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Doubles Team Ranking in Paris. Along with Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara, and Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are the leaders of Red Group.