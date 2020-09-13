Tennis Tennis Kecmanovic claims first ATP title in Kitzbuehel The 21-year-old, ranked 47th in the world, converted three out of four break points to win his first Tour trophy in his second final. Reuters 13 September, 2020 22:30 IST Miomir Kecmanovic is the fourth player to win a maiden Tour title this year. - Getty Images Reuters 13 September, 2020 22:30 IST Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic captured his maiden ATP title by beating German Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 6-4 in the Generali Open final in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Sunday.The 21-year-old, ranked 47th in the world, converted three out of four break points to win his first Tour trophy in his second final, having finished runner-up to Lorenzo Sonego in Antalya last year.Kecmanovic started strongly to claim the opening set and took a 2-0 lead in the next before Hanfmann launched a comeback attempt with a break of serve.But the German, playing in his first title clash since Gstaad in 2017 after coming through the qualifying rounds, was broken and ran out of steam towards the end of his first meeting with Kecmanovic.Kecmanovic is the fourth player to win a maiden Tour title this year, joining Ugo Humbert (Auckland), Casper Ruud (Buenos Aires) and Thiago Seyboth Wild (Santiago). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos