Kecmanovic claims first ATP title in Kitzbuehel

The 21-year-old, ranked 47th in the world, converted three out of four break points to win his first Tour trophy in his second final.

13 September, 2020 22:30 IST

Miomir Kecmanovic is the fourth player to win a maiden Tour title this year.   -  Getty Images

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic captured his maiden ATP title by beating German Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 6-4 in the Generali Open final in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, ranked 47th in the world, converted three out of four break points to win his first Tour trophy in his second final, having finished runner-up to Lorenzo Sonego in Antalya last year.

Kecmanovic started strongly to claim the opening set and took a 2-0 lead in the next before Hanfmann launched a comeback attempt with a break of serve.

But the German, playing in his first title clash since Gstaad in 2017 after coming through the qualifying rounds, was broken and ran out of steam towards the end of his first meeting with Kecmanovic.

Kecmanovic is the fourth player to win a maiden Tour title this year, joining Ugo Humbert (Auckland), Casper Ruud (Buenos Aires) and Thiago Seyboth Wild (Santiago).

