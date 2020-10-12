Tennis Tennis ATP Tour: Unnamed tennis player positive for virus The ATP Tour confirmed that the player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open and moved into isolation with the tournament set to begin on Monday. PTI 12 October, 2020 16:38 IST A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus. The tournament is set to begin on Monday. - Getty Images PTI 12 October, 2020 16:38 IST A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and “is currently asymptomatic.” St. Petersburg Open Statement pic.twitter.com/xkWeDk3gFk— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) October 12, 2020 The tour adds that “a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player.”The tournament starts on Monday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos