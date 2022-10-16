Auger-Aliassime to face Wolf in Firenze Open final

Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open.

Auger-Aliassime beat home favorite and third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3 at the indoor, hard-court tournament on Saturday.

“We started the match really good, at a very high level,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He was playing amazing tennis and I thought, ‘I’m going to need to play my best tennis in order to win. I think that’s what I did tonight, I played very complete tennis, a very solid performance. I’m really happy and looking forward to tomorrow.”

1⃣1⃣th ATP TOUR FINAL 🔥@felixtennis defeats Musetti 6-2, 6-3 to reach the #FirenzeOpen final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ch83cvaZH9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 15, 2022

Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP Tour title earlier this year when he beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the final in Rotterdam.

Wolf beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP final.

“I haven’t been in a final before. I’m just going to keep working on the things I’ve been working on and not worry about the result,” Wolf said.

With a win over Wolf in what will be the pair’s first tour-level meeting, Auger-Aliassime will return to top 10 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994.