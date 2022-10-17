ATP, WTA Rankings: Auger-Aliassime re-enters top 10, Pegula new World No. 5

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on October 17, 2022.

ATP

Felix Auger-Aliassime re-entered top 10 in the latest ATP Rankings on Monday after his title-winning run in Florence, Italy.

The 22-year-old Canadian beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the ATP250 event to clinch his second tour-level title and moved up three places to 10th. Auger-Aliassime also kept his hopes of making it to the ATP Finals in Turin by staying at seventh spot in the race.

Wolf, who reached his first tour-level final, climbed up 19 spots to reach a new career-high ranking of 56.

Andrey Rublev won the other event on tour this weekend - the ATP250 tournament in Gijon - to move up one place and replace American Taylor Fritz as the World No. 8.

The 24-year-old Russian defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-3 to clinch his fourth title of the season and 12th of the career. Rublev is sixth in the race to the ATP Finals.

Korda, who made it to his first final of the season, gained 11 places to become World No. 36.

The 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti moved up four places to a career-high ranking of 24 after reaching the semifinals in Florence. The other losing semifinalist in Italy - Mikael Ymer of Sweden - made the biggest jump (20 spots) in the top 100. Ymer is World No. 79 after an impressive run which started in qualifying.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 20 (jumped one spot) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 69 (jumped four spots) Saketh Myneni - 84 (climbed up six places) Yuki Bhambri - 97 (moved up five spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 121 (gained two spots) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 126 (gained two spots) Arjun Kadhe - 137 (climbed up four places) Divij Sharan - 138 (climbed up four places) Purav Raja - 153 (slipped five places) Singles Ramkumar Ramanathan - 266 (climbed up eight places) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 343 (jumped up 13 spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 360 (slipped two places)

WTA

Poland’s Iga Swiatek tightened her grip on the number one spot by winning the WTA500 event in San Diego, her eighth title of the season.

American Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively reached career-high rankings. Both gained one place - Pegula moved to fifth while Gauff took the seventh spot. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (fourth) and Greek Maria Sakkari (sixth) also moved up one place despite their defeats against eventual runner-up - Croatian Donna Vekic.

The only player who took a fall in the top 10 is Spain’s Paula Badosa who lost to American Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals. Badosa also dropped a huge chunk of points she had earned by winning the Indian Wells Masters same week last year and slipped four places to eighth.

Vekic, who underwent knee surgery after last year’s Australian Open, started her campaign in San Diego from qualifying. By reaching the final, she made a massive jump of 30 spots to re-enter the top 50 at 47th.

Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova, by winning her first-ever tour-level event at the WTA250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca, jumped 59 places to re-enter top 100 and reach 79th spot. Italian Jasmine Paolini, who lost to Blinkova in the final, gained 11 places to become World No. 67.

INDIANS Doubles Sania Mirza - 25 Ankita Raina - 134 (slipped one place) Prarthana Thombare - 183 (jumped up two spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 229 (dropped four places) Singles Ankita Raina - 284 (dropped five spots) Karman Kaur Thandi - 308 (moved up 11 spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 402 (moved up three spots) Riya Bhatia - 485 (dropped 14 places)