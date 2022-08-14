VM Ranjeet wins bronze at ITF Seniors World Championship

Former national champion VM Ranjeet had a memorable outing in the ITF Seniors World Championship, winning the singles bronze medal in the over-35 section in Lisbon, Portugal.

In a cracker of a semifinal, Ranjeet was beaten by the top seed, eventual gold medallist and former world No. 62 in the professional circuit, Fred Gil, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2).

“Got a standing ovation after the semifinals against Fred Gil. It was a high quality match and lasted more than three and a half hours”, said Ranjeet, who had negotiated a strong field in a draw of 64.

Ranjeet said that he would go to Spain and compete in two more tournaments before returning home.

India players won more medals in doubles and mixed doubles in the World Championship.

Nitten Kirrtane won the mixed doubles bronze in the over-45 section with Stefanie Kolar of Germany. The duo won two matches after a bye before being beaten 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals by Caroline De Vries and Marcus Hilpert of the Netherlands.

Neeraj Anand and Narendra Singh Choudhary won the men’s over-45 doubles bronze, by winning three rounds before being beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Andrew Lux and Matthias Schramm of Germany in the semifinals.

Radhika Tulpule Kanitkar won the women’s doubles bronze medal in the over-40 event with Virginie Villani of Canada.

Sania Mirza loses doubles semifinal in Toronto

Sania Mirza’s fine run in partnership with Madison Keys was halted in the doubles semifinal by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the $2,527,250 WTA tennis tournament in Toronto.

The Indo-American pair won 350 WTA points and $39,680.