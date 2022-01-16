Tennis Tennis Australian federal court adjourns Djokovic case to consider verdict Australian federal court has adjourned Novak Djokovic’s visa case to consider its verdict after hearing lawyers representing Djokovic and the federal immigration minister. Reuters SYDNEY 16 January, 2022 10:20 IST Novak Djokovic departs from the Park Hotel government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, on January 16. - VIA REUTERS Reuters SYDNEY 16 January, 2022 10:20 IST Australian federal court on Sunday adjourned Novak Djokovic’s visa case to consider its verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the World No. 1 tennis player and the federal immigration minister.RELATED - Djokovic back in court to fight deportation from Australia“We would hope to be in a position to identify to the parties later in the afternoon what the course is that we propose,” Chief Justice James Allsop told the court.The court will decide the fate of the tennis star after a roller-coaster 10 days that saw him detained by immigration authorities, released and then detained again ahead of a tournament that starts on Monday. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :