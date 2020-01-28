Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2020: Kenin soars into maiden grand slam semifinal Sofia Kenin, 21, moved through to a maiden grand slam semifinal via Tuesday's 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur on Rod Laver Arena. Sacha Pisani 28 January, 2020 08:24 IST American Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 28 January, 2020 08:24 IST Sofia Kenin continued her memorable Melbourne run by reaching the Australian Open semifinals at the expense of Ons Jabeur in straight sets.Kenin moved through to a maiden grand slam semi via Tuesday's 6-4, 6-4 victory over unseeded Tunisian Jabeur on Rod Laver Arena.Next up for American 14th seed Kenin is either world number one Ash Barty or last year's Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova.Both unheralded women were featuring in their first grand slam quarter-final after dazzling at Melbourne Park.Kenin upstaged 15-year-old sensation and fellow American Coco Gauff in the fourth round, while Jabeur became the first Arab woman through to the quarters of a major after beating giant-slaying seed Wang Qiang.The first set saw contrasting approaches – the variety on Jabeur's racquet resulting in 18 unforced errors and 17 winners compared to Kenin's five unforced errors and eight winners.Kenin and Jabeur both had break point chances, but a break of serve in the seventh game saw the former move ahead 4-3 and it was a lead that she never relinquished.Jabeur saved five set points, however, Kenin – who had won the previous two meetings between the pair – eventually closed it out after 44 minutes thanks to another unforced error from her opponent.Kenin took control after a tricky start to the second set, Jabeur unable to maintain her fierce performance on centre court.Just like the first set, Kenin – yet to face a seed in Melbourne – broke in the seventh game and never looked back en route to the final four.STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Sofia Kenin [14] bt Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Kenin – 14/16Jabeur – 34/36ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Kenin – 0/3Jabeur – 5/1BREAK POINTS WON Kenin – 3/9Jabeur – 1/7FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Kenin – 72Jabeur – 57PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Kenin – 64/55Jabeur – 72/37TOTAL POINTS Kenin – 75Jabeur – 66 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.